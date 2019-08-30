Pourquoi l’ouragan Dorian inquiète-t-il autant?

L’ouragan Dorian fait craindre le pire aux États-Unis pour plusieurs raisons, incluant le fait qu’il pourrait devenir un monstre de catégorie 4 avant de toucher la Floride la semaine prochaine, soit lundi ou mardi.
Voici les éléments qui rendent Dorian particulièrement dangereux :
1 - Il pourrait faire nuit lorsqu’il touchera terre
Selon les prévisions de vendredi midi, Dorian devrait toucher terre tard lundi ou tôt mardi martin, alors qu'il fera encore sombre sur la côte Atlantique de la Floride.
«Une des pires choses que vous puissiez avoir est qu’il fasse noir lorsque la tempête s’abattra», a déclaré le météorologue de CNN, Chad Myers. «Vous entendez les choses bouger, mais vous ne savez pas d'où elles proviennent.»
2 - Dorian pourrait souffler à plus de 209 km/h
Les prévisionnistes prévoient que les vents maximums soutenus au centre de Dorian seront de plus de 209 km/h quand il atteindra la Floride, atteignant aussi la catégorie 4.
Si cela se produit, Dorian deviendrait l’ouragan le plus puissant à toucher la Floride depuis Andrew qui a été une catastrophe pour l’État en 1992.
Des vents aussi violents causent des dégâts catastrophiques.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Selon le Service météorologique national américain, même les maisons bien solides peuvent voir leur toit et leurs murs extérieurs arracher. Les poteaux électriques et les arbres sont arrachés avec des vents aussi puissants.
Des pannes électriques pourraient durer des semaines, selon les prévisionnistes.
3 - Dorian pourrait faire du sur place
La tempête cyclonique pourrait s’attarder et faire du «sur place», provoquant ainsi des inondations importantes en raison de la pluie accumulée.
De fortes pluies sont prévues sur une grande partie de la Floride - jusqu'à 20 pouces dans certaines parties de l'est et du centre de l'État, selon les experts de CNN.
La Géorgie côtière devrait également faire attention aux fortes pluies.
4 - Marées royales
En plus d’apporter du vent et d’importantes précipitations, le passage de l’ouragan sur les côtes de la Floride sera combiné aux plus fortes marées de l’année.
Les marées royales en Floride commencent dès vendredi, et vont aller en s’accentuant dans les jours à venir.
Elles provoquent toujours plus d’inondations, même lorsqu’il n’y a pas de tempête, particulièrement à Delray Beach.
«Le fait que cette tempête frappe pendant les plus hautes marées de l'année est très préoccupant», a déclaré le météorologue principal de CNN, Brandon Miller.
Les personnes qui habitent loin du rivage pourraient donc être aussi touchées par la montée des eaux, qui pourrait être de 8 à 12 pieds.
Les ondes de tempête au nord de l'endroit où Dorian touche terre «pourraient facilement dépasser 8 à 12 pieds».