Pourquoi l’ouragan Dorian inquiète-t-il autant?

AFP

This still images taken from NASA TV, show Hurricane Dorian as viewed from the International Space Station on August 30, 2019. - Hurricane Dorian was on a collision course with Florida on Friday as residents stocked up on food and water and battened down their homes to ride out the storm and others prepared to evacuate. Weather forecasters said Dorian -- currently a Category 2 hurricane on a five-level scale -- could strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm before it makes landfall but there was a great amount of uncertainty about where it would hit. (Photo by HO / NASA TV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA TV" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS