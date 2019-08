Une plage paradisiaque qui n’a rien de naturel

AFP

A woman dresses behind a sign reading "prohibition of bathing and parking" on the "Spiagge Bianche" (white sand) beach, as a boat sails, in Rosignano Solvay, a town in the Italy's central Tuscany region, on July 31, 2019. - The white sand and unusual Caribbean appearance is not natural, but due to production waste from the Solvay chemical plant in Rosignano Solvay, which produces basic chemical products such as sodium carbonate, bicarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, calcium chloride and chlorine. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)