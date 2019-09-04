EN IMAGES | Ce qu’il reste après «48 heures de carnage»

Les Bahamas, durement frappées par l’ouragan Dorian, qui est resté près de 48 heures sur les Bahamas alors qu’il était un monstre de catégorie 5, a laissé une dévastation rarement vue sur son chemin.
Au moins sept personnes ont perdu la vie dans la tempête, et plusieurs sont disparues.
Les recherches sont toujours en cours, mais elles sont ardues, puisque les niveaux d’eau sont très élevés dans plusieurs zones, plus particulièrement du l’île d’Abaco et de Grand Bahama, au nord de Nassau.
Des images aériennes de l'île de la Grande Abaco sur la télévision américaine CNN montrent des scènes de destructions catastrophiques avec des centaines de maisons privées de toits, des voitures submergées ou retournées, de vastes inondations et des bateaux en miettes.
Les habitations semblent avoir été soufflées d’un seul coup.
Les pistes de l'aéroport international de Freeport restaient sous l'eau, compliquant les secours. Grand Bahama et les îles Abacos, sur lesquelles Dorian s'est acharné avant de reprendre sa route destructrice, restaient largement coupées du monde.
Les garde-côtes américains ont envoyé des hélicoptères MH-60 Jayhawk sur l'île d'Andros pour aider aux secours.
In this image courtesy of US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, A US Coast Guard helicopter crew medevacs seven critical patients from the Marsh Harbour Clinic on Abaco Islands to Nassau on September 2, 2019
Destroyed trees are seen near houses in Central Pines in Marsh Harbour on Abaco Island in the Bahamas on September 2, 2019
A view of the waves near the beach during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas.
A view of the waves near the beach during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Sand pours on to a road near the beach during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Ocean waves are seen on the beach during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Tree branches are seen in the road during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Tree branches are seen in the road during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Sandyport canal, Nassau, Bahamas.
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 13:10 UTC on September 1, 2019.
An automotive business is boarded up in preparation for the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Freeport, Bahamas.
Boats are seen tied up in preparation for the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas.
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 12:00 UTC on September 1, 2019.
This satellite image obtained from NOAA shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 13:30Z on September 1, 2019.
With the evacuation of St. Lucie County lifted, residents who have been staying in the shelter at Fort Pierce High School leave to return to their homes on September 4, 2019.
With the evacuation of St. Lucie County lifted, residents who have been staying in the shelter at Fort Pierce High School leave to return to their homes on September 4, 2019.
With the evacuation of St. Lucie County lifted, residents who have been staying in the shelter at Fort Pierce High School leave to return to their homes on September 4, 2019.
With the evacuation of St. Lucie County lifted, residents who have been staying in the shelter at Fort Pierce High School leave to return to their homes on September 4, 2019.
In this aerial image courtesy of US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, structures are damaged near the Marsh Harbour Clinic on September 3, 2019, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian.
In this aerial image courtesy of US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, a road in the Bahamas is stripped of asphalt on September 3, 2019, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian.
In this aerial image courtesy of a US Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft crew, homes and piers in the Bahamas lie damaged on September 3, 2019, after Hurricane Dorian.
In this aerial image courtesy of a US Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft crew, homes and piers in the Bahamas lie damaged on September 3, 2019, after Hurricane Dorian.
In this aerial image courtesy of a US Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft crew, homes and piers in the Bahamas lie damaged on September 3, 2019, after Hurricane Dorian.
Debris is scattered on a flooded road near houses in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian passes.
View of a flooded area in Saunders Beach, Nassau on September 3, 2019.
Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a pier at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A reporter is splashed by waves as strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain hit the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a walkway at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A reporter is splashed by waves as strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain hit the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
View of a playground covered with water in Montagu, Nassau on September 3, 2019.
View of a flooded house in downtown Nassau on September 3, 2019.
View of a flooded street in downtown Nassau on September 3, 2019.
View of a flooded area in Saunders Beach, Nassau on September 3, 2019.
View of a flooded street with Atlantis resort in the background in Downtown, Nassau on September 3, 2019.
A man is seen fishing in Deerfield Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A reporter is splashed by waves as strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain hit the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A work crew awaits a delivery of dirt to finish fixing a water main break as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian hit Port St. Lucie Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A work crew awaits a delivery of dirt to finish fixing a water main break as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian hit Port St. Lucie Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A boat is tossed in large waves off the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a pier at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
Two men fish in wind and bands of heavy rain at Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
A reporter is splashed by waves as strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain hit the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Jensen Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019.
Debris is scattered on a flooded road near houses in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian passes.
A flooded road is seen in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian passes.
Rising waters are seen around a house in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian passes.
Beachgoers watch a surfer ride a wave in Deerfield Beach, Florida on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian moves closer to Florida.
Visitors play in the water as waves crash onto the beach during high tide as Hurricane Dorian churns offshore on September 3, 2019 in Indialantic, Florida.
Rising waters cover cars on a road in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian passes.
A flooded road is seen in Freeport in the Grand Bahamas on September 3, 2019, as hurricane Dorian passes.