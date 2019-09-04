EN IMAGES | Ce qu’il reste après «48 heures de carnage»

AFP

In this image courtesy of US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, A US Coast Guard helicopter crew (C L) medevacs seven critical patients from the Marsh Harbour Clinic (L top) on Abaco Islands to Nassau on September 2, 2019, for further medical care, during Hurricane Dorian. - Dorian crept towards the southeast coast of the US on September 3, 2019, weakening slightly but remaining a dangerous storm after leaving a trail of death and destruction in the Bahamas. At least five deaths have been reported in the Bahamas from a storm which Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called a "historic tragedy" for the Atlantic archipelago.The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Dorian, which has dumped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain on the Bahamas, had been downgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 2 storm on the five-level wind scale. (Photo by HO / US Coast Guard / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US COAST GUARD" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS