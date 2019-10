Le président de l’Ukraine en conférence de presse pendant 9h, un record mondial

AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to media during his day-long media marathon at the Kiev's food court on October 10, 2019. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 10, 2019, a summit with Russian President would not take place if Kiev and separatist forces failed to pull back troops in the east. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP)