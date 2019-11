Le playboy déchu de la famille royale britannique

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 03, 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives for the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019. - Britain's Prince Andrew has said he does not remember meeting Virginia Roberts, one of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, who claims she was forced to have sex with the royal. But Andrew admitted in an interview with the BBC due to be broadcast on November 16, 2019, that his decision to remain friends with Epstein after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor was a serious error of judgement. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)