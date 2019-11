Ils écopent de plus de 8 ans de prison pour le vol d’un trésor national

AFP

An undated handout photograph released by West Mercia Police on November 22, 2019 shows a 'Emperor' style coin issued by King Alfred the Great of Wessex (871-99) and his contemporary Ceolwulf II of Mercia (874-9) as part of a treasure hoard, a mixture of intact ornaments, bullion and coins, which is typical of Viking hoards of the 9th and 10th centuries in Britain, discovered near Eye in Herefordshire by detectorists who were subsequently convicted and sentenced for stealing the hoard. - Two British men were jailed on November 22, 2019 for stealing a valuable hoard of 1,100-year-old coins and jewellery they found with metal detectors -- much of which remains missing. George Powell, 38, and Layton Davies, 51, failed to declare the find as required by law, and were sentenced to 10 years and eight-and-a-half years respectively. The hoard discovered in 2015 on farmland in Herefordshire, near the English-Welsh border, are believed to be Anglo Saxon items buried by a Viking around 878 or 879.