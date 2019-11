Plus de 40 ans de prison pour deux prêtres qui violaient des enfants sourds et muets

AFP

Italian Catholic priest Nicola Corradi (L) and Argentine priest Horacio Corbacho (R) are being escorted to court where judges are set to give their veredict in a case in which they are accused of sexual abuse, in Mendoza, Argentina, on November 25, 2019. - Priests Nicola Corradi, an 83-year-old Italian, and 59-year-old Argentine Horacio Corbacho, as well as former gardener Armando Gomez, 49, are accused of sexual abuse, corruption of children and mistreatment at a Catholic school for deaf children, for which they could face up to 50 years in jail. (Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP)