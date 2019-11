Un cerf retrouvé mort avec l'estomac plein de plastique

AFP

In this handout photo released by the Office of Protected Area Region 13 on November 26, 2019 and taken on November 25, veterinarians examine pieces of plastic waste recovered from the stomach of a dead deer at Khun Sathan National Park in Thailand's Nan province. - A wild deer was found dead after swallowing 7 kilograms (15 pounds) of plastic bags and other trash in Thailand, an official said November 26, raising the alarm on waste littering the country's waters and forests. (Photo by Handout / Office of Protected Area Region 13 / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Office of Protected Area Region 13" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS