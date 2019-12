«Le système de justice a fait son travail», juge Jody Wilson-Raybould

I have long believed in the essential necessity of our judicial system operating as it should—based on the rule of law and prosecutorial independence, and without political interference or pressure. (1/3)

Ultimately, that system was able to do its work—as democracy and good governance requires—and an outcome was reached today. Accountability was achieved. (2/3)

2019 began with very public questions about the rule of law in our country. I am glad to see it end with that principle being upheld. The justice system did its work. It is time to move forward and for the company to look to its future. (3/3)