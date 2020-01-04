Milliers de personnes aux funérailles de Soleimani

Des milliers d'Irakiens dont des dirigeants de l'État ont participé samedi à Bagdad aux obsèques du puissant général iranien Qassem Soleimani tué dans un raid américain en Irak, qui fait redouter une nouvelle escalade entre l'Iran et États-Unis.
Craignant des représailles, la coalition internationale antijihadistes emmenée par les États-Unis a réduit ses opérations et renforcé la sécurité de ses bases en Irak, a indiqué un responsable américain.
AFPA handout picture released by Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force shows a scene from the funeral procession for slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (portrait) just outside Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on January 4, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" joined the funeral procession of the two men both killed in a US air strike the previous day. The cortege set off around Kadhimiya, a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad, before heading to the Green Zone government and diplomatic district where a state funeral was to be held attended by top dignitaries. In all, 10 people -- five Iraqis and five Iranians -- were killed in Friday morning's US strike on their motorcade just outside Baghdad airport. (Photo by - / Hashed al-Shaabi Media / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO /HASHED AL-SHAABI MEDIA OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===
AFPIraqis mourn over a coffin during the funeral procession of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, and eight others, in Kadhimiya, a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad, on January 4, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" joined the funeral procession Saturday for Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in a US air strike. The cortege set off around Kadhimiya, a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad, before heading to the Green Zone government and diplomatic district where a state funeral was to be held attended by top dignitaries. In all, 10 people -- five Iraqis and five Iranians -- were killed in Friday morning's US strike on their motorcade just outside Baghdad airport. (Photo by SABAH ARAR / AFP)
Quelques heures après le raid vendredi qui a également coûté la vie à un commandant irakien des paramilitaires pro-iraniens du Hachd al-Chaabi, les États-Unis ont annoncé le déploiement de 3000 à 3500 soldats supplémentaires dans la région pour renforcer la sécurité des soldats et diplomates américains.
Avant l'aube, un nouveau raid a visé au nord de Bagdad un convoi du Hachd al-Chaabi, a annoncé la télévision d'État, en accusant les États-Unis. Il y a eu «des morts et des blessés», a assuré le Hachd.
Un porte-parole de la coalition antijihadistes emmenée par les États-Unis a assuré à l'AFP qu'«aucun raid américain ou de la coalition n'avait eu lieu». Avant lui, le colonel Myles Caggins, s'exprimant uniquement au nom de la coalition, avait dit que «la coalition n'a PAS mené de raids au nord de Bagdad ces derniers jours».
L'assassinat dans une attaque de drone américaine vendredi à Bagdad de Soleimani, l'architecte de la stratégie iranienne au Moyen-Orient, et d'Abou Mehdi al-Mouhandis, l'homme de l'Iran en Irak, près de l'aéroport de Bagdad, a fait craindre une conflagration.
Téhéran a promis «une dure vengeance au bon endroit et au bon moment» après la mort de Soleimani, chef de la Force Qods des Gardiens de la révolution, chargée des opérations extérieures d'Iran. L'attaque, qui suscite un fort sentiment anti-américain en Irak, a tué au total 10 personnes, cinq Irakiens et cinq Iraniens.
«Mort à l'Amérique», a scandé une dense foule dans le quartier chiite de Kazimiya à Bagdad, massée autour des cercueils du général iranien, de son lieutenant irakien et des huit autres victimes, leurs funérailles devant être l'occasion d'une nouvelle démonstration de force de Téhéran et de ses alliés locaux.
Les cercueils ont ensuite été transportés dans des pick-up blancs dans le quartier de Jadriya bordant l'ultrasécurisée Zone verte de Bagdad, escortés par la foule sous une nuée de drapeaux blanc du Hachd et jaune des brigades du Hezbollah, sa faction la plus radicale.
Les pick-up sont ensuite entrés dans la Zone verte, où l'ambassade américaine avait été attaquée mardi par des partisans du Hachd. Mais la foule est restée aux portes de la Zone.
Le premier ministre démissionnaire irakien Adel Abdel Mahdi, Hadi al-Ameri, patron des pro-Iran au Parlement, Faleh al-Fayyadh, chef officiel du Hachd, l'ex-premier ministre Nouri al-Maliki et des chefs de factions chiites étaient présents aux obsèques dans la Zone verte.
Les chefs du Hachd se sont montrés en public après des rumeurs sur la mort de plusieurs d'entre eux dans le raid de samedi, qui ont été démenties.
Les 10 corps devaient être ensuite acheminés à Kerbala et Najaf, deux villes saintes chiites plus au sud, pour des dernières prières avant l'enterrement de Mouhandis et le transfert en soirée du corps de Soleimani en Iran.
Là, Qassem Soleimani sera enterré mardi dans sa ville natale de Kerman (centre) à l'issue de trois jours de cérémonies d'hommage en Iran.
Le guide iranien Ali Khamenei et le président iranien Hassan Rohani, qui ont promis de venger sa mort, ont rendu des visites séparées à la famille Soleimani vendredi pour lui présenter leurs condoléances.
Les États-Unis ont commis leur «plus grave erreur» en tuant Soleimani, a averti le Conseil suprême de la sécurité nationale, plus haute instance sécuritaire d'Iran.
Justifiant l'ordre de le tuer, le président américain Donald Trump a affirmé avoir agi pour «arrêter» une guerre et assuré que Soleimani préparait des attaques «imminentes» contre diplomates et militaires américains.
L'assassinat du général iranien est survenu deux jours après l'attaque de l'ambassade lors du cortège funéraire de 25 combattants d'une faction du Hachd tués dans un bombardement américain en Irak dimanche, en représailles à des attaques à la roquette contre des installations abritant des Américains en Irak.
Ces attaques, dont l'une a tué le 27 décembre un sous-traitant américain, ont été attribuées par Washington aux paramilitaires pro-iraniens.
Les États-Unis ont commis un «acte de guerre» contre l'Iran, a affirmé l'ambassadeur iranien à l'ONU Majid Takht Ravanchi. «Il y aura certainement une vengeance, une vengeance dure».
Après l'escalade inédite américaine, l'Irak redoute de devenir selon les experts un champ de bataille pour ses deux alliés, l'Iran et les États-Unis, des ennemis jurés.
La mort de Soleimani a créé un consensus rare contre les États-Unis dans un Irak déchiré depuis plus de trois mois par une révolte populaire contre le pouvoir et la mainmise de l'Iran.
Parce que Washington a «violé la souveraineté de l'Irak», selon les mots des plus hauts dirigeants de l'État, le Hachd a appelé ses combattants à se «tenir prêts».
Le turbulent leader chiite irakien Moqtada Sadr a réactivé sa milice dissoute après avoir harcelé l'occupant américain en Irak (2003-2011).
Et Hadi al-Ameri a exhorté à «bouter les troupes étrangères» hors d'Irak.
Les députés doivent se réunir dimanche et pourraient dénoncer l'accord irako-américain qui encadre la présence de 5.200 soldats américains sur le sol irakien.
L'allié libanais de Téhéran, le Hezbollah, a promis «un juste châtiment» aux «assassins». Et au Yémen, les rebelles Houthis, soutenus par Téhéran, ont appelé à des «représailles rapides».
Dans les grandes capitales, l'inquiétude domine. Moscou et Paris ont dit s'inquiéter du risque «d'aggraver sérieusement la situation» au Moyen-Orient. Pékin et Londres ont appelé à la «désescalade».