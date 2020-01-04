Milliers de personnes aux funérailles de Soleimani

AFP

A handout picture released by Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force shows a scene from the funeral procession for slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (portrait) just outside Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on January 4, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" joined the funeral procession of the two men both killed in a US air strike the previous day. The cortege set off around Kadhimiya, a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad, before heading to the Green Zone government and diplomatic district where a state funeral was to be held attended by top dignitaries. In all, 10 people -- five Iraqis and five Iranians -- were killed in Friday morning's US strike on their motorcade just outside Baghdad airport. (Photo by - / Hashed al-Shaabi Media / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO /HASHED AL-SHAABI MEDIA OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===