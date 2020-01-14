Iran: l'indignation perdure malgré des arrestations

L'Iran a annoncé mardi avoir procédé à des arrestations dans le cadre de l'enquête sur la catastrophe de l'avion civil ukrainien abattu par erreur, sans mettre fin à l'indignation dans le pays qui suscite des manifestations depuis samedi.
• À lire aussi: Sous pression, l'Iran annonce des arrestations
• À lire aussi: Trump dépeint ses adversaires démocrates en alliés du régime iranien
• À lire aussi: Sans les récentes tensions, les victimes seraient vivantes, dit Trudeau
Après avoir démenti l'hypothèse d'un tir de missile iranien à l'origine de la catastrophe de l'avion d'Ukraine International Airlines, dont les 176 passagers ont été tués peu après son décollage de la capitale le 8 janvier, Téhéran a reconnu samedi sa responsabilité, évoquant une «erreur humaine», tout en dénonçant «l'aventurisme américain» dans ce drame.
-
AFPIranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPIranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPIranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPIranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Supporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, chant anti-US slogans during a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, chant anti-US slogans during a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, chant anti-US slogans during a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
-
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Cette annonce a provoqué une vague de colère dans le pays, où des vidéos circulant sur les réseaux sociaux montrent depuis trois jours des manifestations rythmées par des slogans hostiles aux autorités, y compris au clergé chiite.
Fait extrêmement rare, l'agence de presse Fars, proche des ultraconservateurs, a rapporté que les contestataires de dimanche avaient crié «Mort au dictateur!» et scandé des slogans hostiles aux Gardiens de la Révolution, l'armée idéologique iranienne.
Une trentaine de personnes ont été arrêtées parmi les manifestants, a annoncé mardi lors d'une conférence de presse le porte-parole de l'autorité judiciaire, Gholamhossein Esmaïli.
Néanmoins, dans la matinée, plusieurs manifestations aux cris de «les étudiants iraniens en deuil», ou «vous êtes sans morale!» se sont encore déroulées devant des universités de la capitale, selon des vidéos postées sur les réseaux sociaux.
À l'université de Téhéran, quelque 200 étudiants, pour la plupart masqués, se sont livrés à un face-à-face tendu avec de jeunes membres des Bassidji, volontaires musulmans loyalistes, a constaté l'AFP. Du côté des Bassidji, des femmes en noir criaient «Mort au Royaume-Uni», tandis que des jeunes gens brûlaient l'effigie en carton de l'ambassadeur britannique Rob Macaire, brièvement arrêté ce week-end sous le soupçon d'avoir participé à une manifestation interdite, ce qu'il dément.
Maintenus à distance par les forces de l'ordre, les deux groupes ont fini par se disperser.
Un appel à une plus large manifestation en fin d'après-midi dans la capitale a été lancé.
Des artistes manifestent
Des artistes et intellectuels se sont joints à la protestation.
Ainsi, le journal Hamshahri (publication de la mairie de Téhéran) a fait part d'une «vague de protestation d'artistes face (au drame) de l'avion et à la façon (dont le peuple a été) informée», notant l'annulation de leur participation aux festivals de Fajr (musique, cinéma, théâtre et arts visuels) qui ont lieu chaque année en février, à l'occasion de l'anniversaire de la Révolution islamique.
L'agence officielle Irna a publié les noms de plusieurs artistes célèbres (graphistes, calligraphes ou encore sculpteurs) ayant renoncé à participer au festival en tant que membres des jurys.
Lundi, une ex-présentatrice de la télévision publique s'était excusée sur Instagram d'avoir «menti pendant treize ans à la télévision».
Le porte-parole de l'autorité judiciaire a par ailleurs annoncé mardi des arrestations dans le cadre de la «vaste enquête» menée pour déterminer les responsabilités après la catastrophe du Boeing ukrainien. Il n'a pas fourni de chiffre précis.
Le président Hassan Rohani a lui réaffirmé que son pays devait «punir» tous les responsables du drame. «Pour notre peuple, il est très important (...) que quiconque a été fautif ou négligent» soit poursuivi, a-t-il dit dans un discours télévisé.
AFP
M. Rohani a estimé impossible «que seule la personne ayant appuyé sur le bouton soit fautive. Il y en a d'autres et je veux que cela soit expliqué au peuple de façon claire».
Pour cela, il a demandé la formation d'un «tribunal spécial avec des juges de haut rang et des douzaines d'experts». «Le monde entier va regarder», a-t-il averti.
Mehdi Rahmanian, directeur de la publication du quotidien réformateur Shargh, entrevoit une nouvelle «approche de la société iranienne» par les autorités. «Ce qu'on pourrait appeler de la ''dissimulation'' (devrait arriver) moins (souvent) à l'avenir, les responsables seront obligés de parler aux gens plus honnêtement», a-t-il estimé auprès de l'AFP.
M. Rahmanian a aussi noté que l'attitude des forces de l'ordre s'était «améliorée par rapport au passé» ces derniers jours. Le mois dernier, la répression de manifestations liées au coût de la vie avait fait au moins 300 morts, selon Amnesty International.
Pour la suite, tout dépendra «du comportement (...) des responsables et du peuple», a-t-il avancé.
Groupe de coordination
Alors que figurent parmi les 176 victimes une majorité d'Iraniens et de Canadiens, Ottawa a créé un groupe de coordination des pays dont les ressortissants sont morts dans l’écrasement. Il se réunira jeudi à Londres notamment pour organiser le rapatriement des dépouilles et demander une enquête transparente.
L'Iran a déjà invité des experts du Canada, de France, d'Ukraine et des États-Unis à participer à l'enquête.
Tout en maintenant la pression sur l'Iran, le premier ministre canadien Justin Trudeau a mis en cause les États-Unis, déclarant lundi que sans la récente escalade des tensions régionales, les 176 passagers du Boeing ukrainien seraient encore en vie.
Les pays européens partis à l'accord sur le nucléaire iranien, France, Grande-Bretagne et Allemagne, ont par ailleurs déclenché mardi le mécanisme de règlement des différends prévu dans le texte afin de contraindre Téhéran à revenir au respect de ses engagements --l'Iran s'en affranchit progressivement depuis plusieurs mois.
AFP
Les Européens ont précisé qu'ils ne se joignaient pas pour autant à «la campagne» de «pression maximale contre l'Iran», mais Téhéran les a mis en garde contre les «conséquences» de leur décision.
La catastrophe aérienne du 8 janvier est survenue en plein pic des tensions entre Téhéran et Washington, après l'élimination du puissant général iranien Qassem Soleimani par un tir de drone américain le 3 janvier à Bagdad.
Cette opération a été suivie le 8 janvier de tirs de missiles iraniens, n'ayant fait aucune victime, contre deux bases militaires utilisées par l'armée américaine en Irak.
Quelques heures plus tard, le tir «par erreur», selon les forces armées iraniennes, a abattu l'avion près de Téhéran, au moment où le pays était en état d'alerte «guerre».