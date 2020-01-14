Trump tente de tirer profit de la contestation en Iran

AFP

Iranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)