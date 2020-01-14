Trump tente de tirer profit de la contestation en Iran

Tweets présidentiels en farsi, soutien aux manifestants et avertissements à Téhéran: les États-Unis de Donald Trump tentent de pousser leur avantage à la faveur de la nouvelle contestation en Iran, mais, à défaut de stratégie claire, risquent d'alimenter les soupçons d'une volonté de changement de régime.
Il y a seulement une semaine, les Iraniens défilaient au cri de «mort à l'Amérique», qui venait de tuer le puissant général Qassem Soleimani.
Mais dès que Téhéran a reconnu samedi avoir abattu par erreur un avion de ligne ukrainien dans le sillage de sa riposte militaire contre des cibles américaines, des manifestants sont descendus dans les rues, en colère contre les autorités et leur tentative initiale de nier toute responsabilité dans l’écrasement qui a fait 176 morts, dont de nombreux Iraniens.
AFPIranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Supporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, chant anti-US slogans during a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
AFPSupporters of the Basij, a militia loyal to the Islamic republic's establishment, attend a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine plane crash in University of Tehran on January 14, 2020. - Iran announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, as it struggles to contain the fallout from the disaster that sparked three days of protests. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
«La tendance s'est à nouveau retournée contre les dirigeants iraniens», constate Ali Vaez, de l'organisation de prévention des conflits International Crisis Group. «Et bien entendu, l'administration Trump tente de mettre de l'huile sur leur feu pour profiter de la situation», dit-il à l'AFP.
Les responsables américains, président en tête, ont multiplié les interventions sur les réseaux sociaux, avec un double message: soutien aux manifestants, et mises en garde aux dirigeants de la République islamique contre toute répression.
Le milliardaire républicain a même envoyé plusieurs tweets en farsi, ensuite présentés par son entourage comme les messages en persan «les plus aimés de l'histoire de Twitter». «Votre courage nous inspire», a-t-il lancé «au brave peuple iranien».
«Projecteur» sur les manifestants
D'autres diplomates américains relayaient des vidéos censées montrer des manifestants iraniens arrachant des affiches de Soleimani ou refusant de piétiner le drapeau des États-Unis.
«Nous voulions faire en sorte de braquer le plus gros des projecteurs sur ces manifestants» afin «que le régime sache que nous observons ce qui se passe», assure une responsable du département d'État.
C'est, dit-elle, une «mesure préventive» pour tenter d'empêcher que se répète le scénario des manifestations de novembre en Iran contre la hausse du prix du carburant, dont la répression a fait plus de 300 morts selon l'organisation Amnestie Internationale, voire 1500 selon les dirigeants américains.
Pour Richard Goldberg, expert au cercle de réflexion Foundation for Defense of Democracies après avoir conseillé Donald Trump sur l'Iran, «le tweet du président, c'est malin, ça renforce encore la pression sur le régime au moment où il est plus instable que jamais».
Car la Maison-Blanche, persuadée de sortir de la récente escalade en position de force, espère enfoncer le clou, et convaincre les alliés des États-Unis de mettre à leur tour la pression sur Téhéran.
Mais pour quoi faire?
Richard Goldberg rappelle à l'AFP que le milliardaire républicain a toujours nié vouloir favoriser un «changement de régime» à Téhéran. «Ce serait inhumain de tourner le dos aux manifestants. Ce n'est pas une stratégie de changement de régime, c'est une politique humaine», assure-t-il.
Donald Trump lui-même a toutefois entretenu une certaine confusion. Il a pris à rebours ses plus proches conseillers qui défendaient les motifs officiels de la «campagne de pression maximale» menée par Washington: faire plier les dirigeants iraniens afin qu'ils négocient un accord global sur leur programme nucléaire et balistique et sur leur posture au Moyen-Orient.
«En fait, je me fiche bien qu'ils négocient ou pas», a-t-il balayé.
«Agression» et «répression»
Or, certains, dans le camp républicain, n'ont jamais caché leur espoir de voir tomber le système né de la révolution islamique de 1979, à l'instar de l'ex-conseiller présidentiel John Bolton - «le changement de régime est dans l'air», s'est-il réjoui ces derniers jours.
«Après la répression des vastes mouvements de contestation de l'hiver 2017-2018 et de l'automne 2019, il y a un espoir croissant à Washington que la troisième fois sera la bonne», relève Mark Fitzpatrick, de l'International Institute for Strategic Studies.
C'est pour cela, dit-il, que «le président Trump s'efforce de pousser les manifestants» et de «tirer profit des faux pas de Téhéran».
Et pour Ali Vaez, «ce type de message renforce la conviction de ceux en Iran qui ont toujours jugé inutile de négocier avec les États-Unis, car ils ne sont pas fiables et, au bout du compte, veulent seulement faire chuter le régime».
Le chercheur met en outre en garde contre la tentation de croire que les manifestants puissent être acquis à la cause de Washington, soulignant la «colère» persistante en Iran contre les sanctions américaines, qui ont fait péricliter l'économie.
«Les Iraniens, dit-il, sont coincés entre ce qu'ils voient comme une agression de l'administration Trump et la répression de leur gouvernement.»