Mission secrète pour sauver des arbres préhistoriques

This December 14, 2019, image obtained from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment shows a firefighter rappeling into a gorge in the Blue Mountains of Australia, as a crew tries to save Wollemi Pines. - A secret operation by specialist firefighters has saved the world's last stand of Wollemi Pines, a pre-historic species known as "Dinosaur trees", from Australia's unprecedented bushfires, officials said. Fewer than 200 of the trees exist in the wild, hidden in a gorge in the World Heritage Blue Mountains north of Sydney. With flames approaching the area late last year, firefighters deployed air tankers to drop fire retardant in a protective ring around the trees while specialist firefighters were winched down into the gorge to set up an irrigation system to provide moisture for the grove, officials said