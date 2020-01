Nouvelle bordée: les habitants de Saint-Jean n'ont pas fini de pelleter

After arriving from #BaseGagetown Reserve & Regular Force #CAF members load equipment onto a @RCAF_ARC CC-130J Hercules before departing for #Newfoundland from @yfcairport. Our @CanadianForces mbrs are #StrongProudReady to support Canadians during domestic @CFOperations #OpLENTUS pic.twitter.com/STlyFjYLvk