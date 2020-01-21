EN IMAGES | Une violente tempête frappe l'Espagne

Écoles fermées, routes coupées, coupures d'électricité : la tempête «Gloria» frappait toujours mardi l'Espagne - où elle a entraîné la mort de trois personnes depuis dimanche - et touchait également le sud de la France.
Le nord-est de l'Espagne a été placé en alerte en raison de cette tempête qui provoquait d'intenses chutes de neige, des rafales de vent supérieures à 100 km/h et de fortes vagues sur les côtes.
Dans la province de Gérone en Catalogne (nord-est), 220 000 foyers se sont retrouvés privés d'électricité pendant plusieurs heures mardi, selon les services d'urgence, avant que l'avarie ne soit réparée et le courant rétabli.
L'autoroute reliant la France et l'Espagne - dénommée AP7 côté espagnol et A9 côté français - a par ailleurs été coupée des deux côtés de la frontière en raison des chutes de neige, selon les autorités locales.
AFPWind and rain lash the trees in El Bogatell beach in Barcelona as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast on January 21, 2020. - Freezing winds, heavy snow and rain lashed parts of Spain yesterday, killing three people, forcing the closure of schools that cancelled classes for nearly 200,000 students and disrupting travel, officials said. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
AFPSea waves hit Port-Vendres pier during storm Gloria on January 21, 2020. - Storm Gloria hit Spain on January 20, 2020 killing three people. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - A person takes photographs of big waves hitting El Saler beach as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast in Valencia on January 20, 2020. - Two people died in Spain and nearly 200,000 students could not attend classes because of the storm "Gloria" which mainly strikes the east of the country. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
Dans le département français des Pyrénées-Orientales, la neige tombait dès 200 mètres d'altitude et 1 000 foyers ont été privés d'électricité.
La tempête a par ailleurs encore obligé les autorités à fermer des classes en Espagne. Dans les régions de Catalogne et de Valence (est), environ 170 000 élèves ne sont pas allés en cours mardi, selon les gouvernements régionaux. Lundi, près de 200 000 élèves avaient dû rester chez eux dans la région de Valence.
«Gloria» a entraîné la mort de trois personnes en Espagne dimanche et lundi : une femme sans-abri et un homme dans la région de Valence, ainsi qu'un homme tué par la chute de tuiles dans la région de Castille-et-Léon (centre). Selon le service météorologique espagnol AEMET, cette tempête, qui a également entraîné des perturbations dans les transports ferroviaires, doit durer jusqu'à mercredi.