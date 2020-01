Sacrifices humains: les habitants encore sous le choc

AFP

A cross seen at the site where a mass grave was found with the bodies of a pregnant woman, five of her children and a sixth minor killed in a religious sacrifice, in Alto Terron, Ngabe Bugle region, Panama, on January 20, 2020. - A judge from Panama sentenced on Friday preventive prison for nine alleged members of a religious sect accused of sacrificing and killing six minors and a pregnant woman, whose remains were found in a mass grave. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)