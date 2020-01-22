Engueulade entre Macron et des policiers israéliens

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 22, 1996 French President Jacques Chirac pushes an Israeli security man as he protest angrily over tight security surrounding his visit to the Arab part of Jerusalem's old city. - When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalem's Old City on January 22, 2020, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security. The altercation broke out when Israeli security forces pushed past the French security detail and were first to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is French state property. (Photo by JIM HOLLANDER / POOL / AFP)