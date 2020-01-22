Engueulade entre Macron et des policiers israéliens

Le président français Emmanuel Macron a demandé avec insistance mercredi à des policiers israéliens de bien vouloir le laisser entrer dans l'église Sainte-Anne de Jérusalem, dans une scène rappelant un incident qui avait impliqué Jacques Chirac dans les années 1990, a constaté l'AFP.
«I don't like what you did in front of me» (Je n'aime pas ce que vous avez fait devant moi»), a crié M. Macron à un policier israélien planté devant lui dans l'entrée de l'église, territoire français dans la Vieille ville de Jérusalem.
«Allez à l'extérieur je vous prie, personne n'a à provoquer personne, c'est compris?», a lancé M. Macron en anglais. «Nous restons calmes, nous avons fait une magnifique marche, vous faites du bon boulot dans la ville et je l'apprécie, mais s'il vous plaît, respectez les règles établies depuis des siècles, elles ne changeront pas avec moi, je peux vous le dire», a-t-il ajouté.
«C'est la France ici, et tout le monde connaît la règle», a souligné, toujours en anglais, le chef d'État français, qui a improvisé une balade dans la Vieille ville de Jérusalem, où il avait seulement prévu de visiter l'église Sainte-Anne.
AFP(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 22, 2020 shows French President Emmanuel Macron (top) asking the Israeli police to leave the 12th-century Church of Saint Anne in the old city of Jerusalem on January 22, 2020 and a file photo taken on October 22, 1996 of French President Jacques Chirac pushing an Israeli security man as he protest angrily over tight security surrounding his visit to the Arab part of Jerusalem's old city. (Photos by Ludovic Marin and JIM HOLLANDER / various sources / AFP)
AFP(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 22, 2020 shows French President Emmanuel Macron asking Israeli police officers to leave the French 12th-century Church of Saint Anne in the old city of Jerusalem on January 22, 2020 and a file photo taken on October 22, 1996 of French President Jacques Chirac protesting angrily over tight security surrounding his visit to the Arab part of Jerusalem's old city. (Photos by Ludovic Marin and GERARD FOUET / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 22, 2020 shows French President Emmanuel Macron (top) asking the Israeli police to leave the 12th-century Church of Saint Anne in the old city of Jerusalem on January 22, 2020 and a file photo taken on October 22, 1996 of French President Jacques Chirac pushing an Israeli security man as he protest angrily over tight security surrounding his visit to the Arab part of Jerusalem's old city. (Photos by Ludovic Marin and JIM HOLLANDER / various sources / AFP)
AFP(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 22, 1996 French President Jacques Chirac protests angrily over tight security surrounding his visit to the Arab part of Jerusalem's old city. - When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalem's Old City on January 22, 2020, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security. The altercation broke out when Israeli security forces pushed past the French security detail and were first to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is French state property. (Photo by GERARD FOUET / AFP)
AFP(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 22, 1996 French President Jacques Chirac pushes an Israeli security man as he protest angrily over tight security surrounding his visit to the Arab part of Jerusalem's old city. - When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalem's Old City on January 22, 2020, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security. The altercation broke out when Israeli security forces pushed past the French security detail and were first to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is French state property. (Photo by JIM HOLLANDER / POOL / AFP)
La basilique Sainte-Anne, construite par les Croisés au XIIe siècle et offerte par l'Empire ottoman à la France en 1856, est l'un des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem.
C'est dans ce quartier de Jérusalem-Est que l'ancien président français Jacques Chirac s'était emporté en 1996 contre des soldats israéliens qui l'encadraient de trop près en lançant son désormais célèbre «Do you want me to go back to my plane?» (Voulez-vous que je remonte à bord de mon avion?), avant d'exiger que les militaires sortent du domaine de Sainte-Anne.
Mercredi, quelques heures avant l'arrivée de M. Macron sur place, un accrochage avait eu lieu entre des membres du groupe chargé de sa sécurité et un membre des forces de sécurité israéliennes ayant voulu entrer dans la basilique, selon des journalistes sur place.