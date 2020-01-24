La tempête Gloria a fait 12 morts et 4 disparus

Douze personnes sont mortes et quatre portées disparues après le passage de la tempête Gloria qui a frappé l'Espagne de dimanche à jeudi, a annoncé vendredi le Premier ministre Pedro Sanchez, en attribuant ces intempéries extrêmes au changement climatique.
M. Sanchez a exprimé sa «solidarité avec les familles des douze personnes décédées et des quatre disparus», lors d'une visite au salon du tourisme Fitur à Madrid. L'Espagne déploie «toutes les ressources matérielles et humaines pour les localiser au plus vite», a-t-il ajouté.
Le précédent bilan, selon les autorités locales, s'établissait à onze morts attribués à la tempête Gloria qui a frappé surtout l'Est de l'Espagne et le littoral méditerranéen.
AFPWind and rain lash the trees in El Bogatell beach in Barcelona as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast on January 21, 2020. - Freezing winds, heavy snow and rain lashed parts of Spain yesterday, killing three people, forcing the closure of schools that cancelled classes for nearly 200,000 students and disrupting travel, officials said. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
AFPW Barcelona hotel is pictured in the mist while big waves hit El Bogatell beach in Barcelona as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast on January 21, 2020. - Freezing winds, heavy snow and rain lashed parts of Spain yesterday, killing three people, forcing the closure of schools that cancelled classes for nearly 200,000 students and disrupting travel, officials said. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
AFPA fallen tree, due to strong winds, is pictured in El Bogatell beach in Barcelona as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast on January 21, 2020. - Freezing winds, heavy snow and rain lashed parts of Spain yesterday, killing three people, forcing the closure of schools that cancelled classes for nearly 200,000 students and disrupting travel, officials said. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
AFPSea waves hit Port-Vendres pier during storm Gloria on January 21, 2020. - Storm Gloria hit Spain on January 20, 2020 killing three people. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)
AFPSea waves hit Collioure harbour during storm Gloria on January 21, 2020. - Storm Gloria hit Spain on January 21, 2020 killing three people. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - A person takes photographs of big waves hitting El Saler beach as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast in Valencia on January 20, 2020. - Two people died in Spain and nearly 200,000 students could not attend classes because of the storm "Gloria" which mainly strikes the east of the country. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
«La mer s'est avancée de trois kilomètres à l'intérieur des terres dans le Delta de l'Ebre», un parc naturel protégé en Catalogne, a dit M. Sanchez. «A certaines endroits, il est tombé plus de pluies en un jour que ce qu'on attend pour toute l'année».
«C'est la septième grande tempête que nous connaissons depuis le début de la saison des tempêtes» et elles sont «de plus en plus dévastatrices», a-t-il ajouté pour souligner que l'Espagne est particulièrement exposée au changement climatique.
Son gouvernement s'était engagé mardi à présenter un projet de loi de transition énergétique pour lutter contre le réchauffement climatique dans les «100 premiers jours» de son mandat, soit avant la fin avril.
La mairie de Barcelone a communiqué vendredi une première évaluation des dégâts, qui atteindrait «12,5 millions d'euros» dans la deuxième ville d'Espagne.
«En moyenne, les neuf plages de la ville ont perdu 30% de sable», selon le communiqué de la ville, qui évoque l'effet de vagues ayant «dépassé les six mètres de hauteur».
La maire de Barcelone Ada Colau a demandé à l'Etat de reconnaître l'état de «catastrophe naturelle» pour cette zone.
Pour la seule région de Valence (sud-est), le syndicat de jeunes agriculteurs Asaja a estimé à «62,6 millions d'euros» les pertes pour le secteur agricole.