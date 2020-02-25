Une chanteuse britannique révèle avoir été enlevée et violée

La chanteuse britannique Duffy a révélé avoir été enlevée, droguée, violée et retenue captive pendant plusieurs jours.
La chanteuse de 35 ans que l’on a connue avec sa pièce «Mercy» a raconté son histoire dans une publication sur Instagram.
«Vous ne pouvez pas vous imaginer combien de fois j’ai pensé écrire à propos de ça. La façon de l’écrire et comment je me sentirais après», peut-on lire.
La chanteuse dit ne pas réellement savoir pourquoi elle a décidé d’en parler maintenant, mais assure qu’il s’agit d’une expérience libératrice.
«Plusieurs d’entre vous se demandaient ce qui s’était passé avec moi, où j’étais disparue et pourquoi?» ajoute-t-elle.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Une publication partagée par @
duffy le 25 Févr. 2020 à 10 :12 PST
C’est après avoir été contactée par un journaliste qu’elle a finalement été capable de dire ce qui lui était arrivé.
«J’ai été violée, droguée et gardée captive pendant plusieurs jours. Évidemment, j’ai survécu. La guérison a pris du temps», explique-t-elle.
«Vous vous demandez pourquoi je n’ai pas choisi d’utiliser ma voix pour exprimer ma douleur? Je ne voulais pas que le monde voie la tristesse dans mes yeux. Je me suis demandé comment je pourrais chanter avec mon cœur s’il était brisé. Lentement, il s’est réparé», dit-elle.
Elle conclut en remerciant ses fans de leur amour pendant tout ce temps.