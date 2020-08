Montant record pour une carte de baseball

BREAKING: This Mike Trout Superfractor card has just been sold for $3.84 MILLION in the @GoldinAuctions sale, breaking the record of the Honus Wagner ($3.1M) for the highest price of a card ever sold.



Consignor @itsvegasdave paid a reported $400K for the card two years ago. pic.twitter.com/RtFkq5rb7s