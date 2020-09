La fumée de Californie visible dans le ciel du Québec

Are your skies smoky? The #NOAAGSL experimental #HRRRSmoke forecast through Thurs pm predicts the impact of weather on smoke and the smoke's impact on the weather. Learn more: https://t.co/R6Yz8nLkWN #firewx #Oregonfires #californiafires #NOAAGlobalSystemsLab pic.twitter.com/1vwlUdT5Ln