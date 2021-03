Kidnappée sous les yeux de la police, le suspect recherché pour meurtre

KIDNAPPING

-R/C 2:56am for disturbance at a res

- Interaction btw #PRP & man -officer discharged firearm

- Man fled in veh with unwilling woman

Suspect- Kwami Garwood -21yrs

Female Victim- Salina Ouk

Vehicle - Black Honda Civic -BZHE247

- Don’t approach! If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/ROSbxK7A5H