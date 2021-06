François Legault prend goût à parier sur le CH

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha