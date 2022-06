Interpol craint un afflux d'armes données à l'Ukraine après la guerre

Jürgen Stock | AFP

Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock talks during a press conference on the first day of the 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul on November 23, 2021. - On November 25, 2021, the delegates will elect the new Interpol President, who will replace the South Korean Kim Jong Yang. One of the candidates is Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi from the United Arab Emirates, who has been criticised for allegations of torture. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)