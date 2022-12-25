/buzz/homepage

Les vedettes fêtent Noël et partagent de jolis clichés

Des dizaines de vedettes du Québec et d’ailleurs ont partagé quelques clichés de leurs célébrations du temps des Fêtes. 

Jolie table, sapin et photos de famille ont décoré le fil Instagram de leurs fans au cours du week-end. 

Voici quelques clichés partagés par les personnalités publiques!

