2 avions de l'armée de l'air italienne entrent en collision en plein vol, tuant les pilotes

#BREAKING #ITALY #ITALIA



🔴ITALY :#VIDEO MILITARY PLANE CRASH OVER ROME!



2 SAI MARCHETTI 208 ULTRALIGHT MILITARY TRAINING AIRCRAFT COLLIDED IN MID-AIR NEAR GUIDONIA MONTECELIO



Both pilots died.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Roma #PlaneCrash #Aviation #Accident #Accidente #Aereo pic.twitter.com/gxY94Bitq9