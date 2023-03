Enlevée il y a 4 ans, une fillette est retrouvée vivante au Mexique

JUST IN: @KATUNews photographer @evanbellKATU caught 22yo Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez walking into court. She’s being held without bail until Oct. 11 hearing.



Previous coverage: She’s suspected of abducting her daughter and taking her to Mexico — #LiveOnK2 >> https://t.co/cAq60eeBfm pic.twitter.com/LNir9kBcP5