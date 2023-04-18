EN IMAGES | Un nouveau condo à 21 M$ pour Rihanna

Depuis 2014, Rihanna possède un luxueux condo de trois chambres dans l’immeuble «The Century» à Los Angeles, mais avec un second bébé en route elle a décidé de mettre la main sur le Penthouse de l’immeuble pour pas moins de 21 millions $ US, soit plus de 28 millions $ CAD.
Situé au 40e étage, il s’agit d’un des plus grands condos de «The Century», selon le site américain «Dirt». Faisant 9000 pieds carrés, la propriété était affichée à 28 millions $ US – plus de 37 millions CAD – par le vendeur Nick Molnar, le milliardaire qui a fondé la compagnie Afterpay, un prix que la chanteuse a réussi à faire baisser.
Notons que cette vente à rabais représente une perte pour le milliardaire qui a acheté la propriété il y a moins de deux ans à l’interprète de Chandler dans la série «Friends», Matthew Perry, qui a fait décorer la place avec l’aide d’un architecte et d’un décorateur d’intérieur.
Ce luxueux condo comprend notamment un ascenseur privé menant directement dans la propriété, une salle de cinéma insonorisée ainsi que quatre terrasses extérieures.
«The Century» accueille d’ailleurs de nombreuses célébrités, dont l’acteur Denzel Washington.
