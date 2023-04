Pris au creux d'un canyon, trois randonneurs évitent le pire grâce à leur cellulaire

.@UtahDPS Aero Bureau plucked a few hikers out of a deeeeep slot canyon in Emery County early Sunday morning.



Shoutout to the SAR member who hiked in and built a fire for the hikers using driftwood found in the slot. 👏👏@KUTV2News | @UTHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/v1kQn55jIU