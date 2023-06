Arnold Schwarzenegger encourage une autre personne dans sa perte de poids

@Schwarzenegger @BornFitness @ketch I terminated the weight.



June 10th, 2022: 253 lbs

June 2nd, 2023: 140 lbs



In a state of shock right now. I thought I wasn't going to make it, but I did... Thank you for all the support from our village. It means a lot. pic.twitter.com/slVb23Qh3k