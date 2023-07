Tornade confirmée à Brompton en Estrie

An NTP investigation has resulted in the confirmation of an EF1 tornado (Brompton near Sherbrooke) and an EF0 microburst (Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby near Granby), caused by storms in southern Quebec on July 18.



