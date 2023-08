«Eris»: le nouveau sous-variant d'Omicron qui se démarque aux États-Unis

Variant trends in various countries. Kraken (XBB.1.5*) on the way out. Arcturus (XBB.1.16*) continues to do well in some places. Eris (EG.5.1*) rapidly gaining ground globally.



(Plots below include entire lineages of XBB.1.5*, XBB.1.16*, and EG.5*. From https://t.co/WBoNoVGgYY) pic.twitter.com/q57sn9Bifz