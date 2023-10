Plus grand nombre de guimauves englouties: une mère s’étouffe à mort pendant un concours

A 37-year-old woman has choked to death after eating marshmallows at a rugby club fundraising event



Natalie Buss collapsed and died on Saturday night at Beddau RFC in Rhondda Cynon Taf



She's been described as a 'wonderful wife, mother and daughter'https://t.co/2Gb8wbg2w3 pic.twitter.com/aHR4OTP9dX